NOC Mandatory For Sacrificial Animals’ Hide Collection: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza on Sunday said that the Punjab government has made prior approval for the collection of sacrificial animal hides mandatory for welfare organizations and others.
Talking to newsmen he said the provincial government had directed the district administration to strictly implement the plan regarding the collection of sacrificial animals’ hides during Eid-ul-Azha, warning anybody found violating the government orders would be dealt with in accordance with the law.
DC Raza also expressed that applications for collecting the hides of sacrificial animals would be received until June 10, and after the deadline, no applications would be entertained.
He was of the view that the charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals are directed to submit applications to the respective assistant commissioners of the town in which charity organizations operate for permission letters by June 10.
"No applications would be accepted after June 10, and legal action would be taken against those collecting hides without permission," he said.
Responding to a question, Raza explained that special measures would be taken to prevent the Congo virus and other diseases by considering the movement of animals before Eid. He added that the Department of Livestock would ensure vaccination at entry and exit points.
