NOC Mandatory For Sacrificial Animals' Hide Collection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

NOC mandatory for sacrificial animals' hide collection

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has made prior approval for the collection of sacrificial animal hides mandatory for welfare organisations and others said deputy commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi.

He said the provincial government had directed the district administration to strictly implement the plan regarding the collection of sacrificial animals' hides during Eidul Azha, warning anybody found violating the government orders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

DC said applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 20 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals are directed to submit applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 20.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government has banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority.

The applications to get a No Objection Certificate and formal approval for Murree and Kotli Sattian areas would be received in Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Office Murree.

