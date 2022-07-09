NoC mandatory to collect hides on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NoC) issued by the authorities concerned as per the directives of the Punjab Government.

Any organization or person found collecting hides of the sacrificial animals on Eid ul Azha without NoC would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 30 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without permission of the authorities as the Punjab government has imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid-ul-Azha.

The charity organizations wanted to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals were directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority.

