NOC of buildings built without approval to be cancelled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu has ordered for cancelling no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the buildings which have been constructed without observing by-laws and map-approval by the authority concerned.

He was presiding over a meeting arranged to review performance of the Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday.

He said that trade activities would be permitted only through master plan, devised by the MDA. He asked the district planning and design committee to bring cases for his approval only with complete documents.

He designated Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani focal person for the DPDC committee and directed him to halt unlawful commercial activities across the city.

He also ordered for constituting a three-member committee comprising MDA, PHA and Forest Department officials, which would submit proposals regarding beautification of green-belts, roundabouts and entry points of the city him in a week.

DG MDA Tanveer Iqbal, giving briefing on the occasion, said action against unlawful residential colonies was continuing in full swing. He assured of completing development works in near future.