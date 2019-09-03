UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NOC Of Buildings Built Without Approval To Be Cancelled

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:20 PM

NOC of buildings built without approval to be cancelled

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu has ordered for cancelling no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the buildings which have been constructed without observing by-laws and map-approval by the authority concerned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu has ordered for cancelling no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the buildings which have been constructed without observing by-laws and map-approval by the authority concerned.

He was presiding over a meeting arranged to review performance of the Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday.

He said that trade activities would be permitted only through master plan, devised by the MDA. He asked the district planning and design committee to bring cases for his approval only with complete documents.

He designated Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani focal person for the DPDC committee and directed him to halt unlawful commercial activities across the city.

He also ordered for constituting a three-member committee comprising MDA, PHA and Forest Department officials, which would submit proposals regarding beautification of green-belts, roundabouts and entry points of the city him in a week.

DG MDA Tanveer Iqbal, giving briefing on the occasion, said action against unlawful residential colonies was continuing in full swing. He assured of completing development works in near future.

Related Topics

Multan Waqas Khan

Recent Stories

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

9 minutes ago

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

20 minutes ago

4,293 cops to guard 486 processions, 1561 majalis ..

5 minutes ago

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine condemns continuation ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court acquits two death row convicts

5 minutes ago

Two-Day practice match ends in draw

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.