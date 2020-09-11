NOCs approved for 87 different commercial units in Sargodha division

Divisional Environment Committee accorded unconditional approval of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 87 different commercial units in the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Environment Committee accorded unconditional approval of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 87 different commercial units in the division.

The commercial units include 64 petrol pumps, 19 poultry farms, two brick kilns, a hospital and a shopping mall.

The approval was accorded in a divisional environment committee meeting held Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood in the chair here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Environment Ali Imran Malik, Sargodha University Expert Environment Dr. Ghulam Sarwar and ACG Qudsia Naz.

The committee approved 64 petrol pumps, in which, 25 in Sargodha district, 16 in Khushab district, 10 in Mianwali district and 13 in Bhakkar district.

The 19 approved cases of poultry farms include 13 in Sargodha, one in Khushab and five in Mianwali. The two cases of brick kilns approved include one each in Sargodha and Khushab while in Sargodha district, a shopping mall and unconditional approval of a private hospital's NOC was given.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the officers to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and laws framed with regard toenvironmental pollution. She stressed the need for ensuring zigzagtechnology in brick kilns.