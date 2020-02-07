UrduPoint.com
NOCs Issued To 61 Petrol Pumps, Poultry Sheds In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional environmental Committee has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 61 petrol pumps and poultry sheds across the division here on Friday.

The environmental committee meeting led by Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq was held.

Commissioner directed to dispatch environment report along with all projects as step to make Clean and Green Pakistan drive a success according per vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

He asked the environment department to improve its performance.

He said that NOC would be issued who met the required criteria.

Assistant Commissioner General Khawaja Umair and others were also present.

APP /sak

