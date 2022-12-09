NOCs issued to 9 students of Cholistan for higher education

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari has said that steps were being taken to provide opportunities for higher education to the students living in Cholistan.

For the development of the youth of Cholistan, the government has allocated admission quotas in higher educational institutions, he said.

The MD said the CDA has issued NOCs to the students on merit.

Later, he issued NOCs to 9 students for admission to professional universities and advised them to study with devotion and play their role in development of the country.