NOCs Of 19 Petrol Pumps,hospital Approved:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan chaired a divisional environmental committee meeting, where the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were approved for 19 petrol pumps and one hospital.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday,the approved cases include 7 petrol pumps in Sargodha, 5 in Bhakkar, and 7 in Mianwali.
The committee also granted approval for an NOC for a hospital in Sargodha.
During the meeting, 27 cases for poultry sheds were also presented for approval.
However, due to certain deficiencies, it was agreed to defer these cases to the next meeting.
The Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan instructed the assistant directors of the environment department in all four districts to personally survey the poultry shed cases and submit their reports in the next meeting.
He emphasized the need for unbiased actions against units violating environmental laws.
Secretary Committee and Assistant Director of Environment Muhammad Rana, along with expert Dr. Ghulam Sarwar from Sargodha University, also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue fatalities reach 11 with 141 new cases1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's team to hold 'Open Court' tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle11 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz due in Doha today for a two-day official visit11 minutes ago
-
Online registration opens for "Livestock Transfer" to empower rural women11 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 drug dealers with 120 kg drugs21 minutes ago
-
CDA board decides expatriates to be given priority for Sector C-14 plots21 minutes ago
-
D C Sanghar Urges Parents to Vaccinate Children Against Polio21 minutes ago
-
18th consignment carrying 95 tons successfully landed at Beirut1 hour ago
-
DFP raises alarm over escalating violence, killings in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Preparation for Diwali in full swing, District admin assures full cooperation2 hours ago