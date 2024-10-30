Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM

NOCs of 19 petrol pumps,hospital approved:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan chaired a divisional environmental committee meeting, where the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were approved for 19 petrol pumps and one hospital.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday,the approved cases include 7 petrol pumps in Sargodha, 5 in Bhakkar, and 7 in Mianwali.

The committee also granted approval for an NOC for a hospital in Sargodha.

During the meeting, 27 cases for poultry sheds were also presented for approval.

However, due to certain deficiencies, it was agreed to defer these cases to the next meeting.

The Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan instructed the assistant directors of the environment department in all four districts to personally survey the poultry shed cases and submit their reports in the next meeting.

He emphasized the need for unbiased actions against units violating environmental laws.

Secretary Committee and Assistant Director of Environment Muhammad Rana, along with expert Dr. Ghulam Sarwar from Sargodha University, also attended the meeting.

