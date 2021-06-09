Nodern computer training to be provided to KMC employees:MC

Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Danish Saeed on Wednesday said that modern computer training will be provided to KMC employees as Information Technology is need of the current era

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Danish Saeed on Wednesday said that modern computer training will be provided to KMC employees as Information Technology is need of the current era.

"Computer training arrangements should be made for KMC employees so that they can provide better civic services to the people of Karachi," the Metropolitan Commissioner expressed these views while addressing a function at the microsoft Office Course under the auspices of Computer Training Center, Department of Information Technology, KMC.

Director Training Fakhr-ud-Din and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that this is a useful training which will improve the overall performance of KMC.

He said that advanced courses with basic computer skills for officers and other employees, adding that preference should be given to those employees who use computer systems.

He congratulated the trainees and asked them to continue their learning and become proficient in their work.

Danish Saeed said that there is no substitute for skills and experience. "We need skilled staff who are familiar with the latest technology and can make maximum use of it in office work.

Today, computers are being used in every department. Every possible encouragement will be given to the education and training of computer in Karachi," he added.

Earlier, Director Training Fakhr-ud-Din said that for the first time, a six-month office automation course has been organized for KMC employees, in which 11 employees of various departments participated. internet, email and computer hardware training was provided and practical work was done.

He said that this computer center has so far given basic and advanced computer training to hundreds of employees and with the availability of facilities more good and modern courses will be conducted in the future.

Meanwhile, the Computer Training Center presented a shield to Masood Alam, a retired former senior director of department of Information Technology, in recognition of his services.