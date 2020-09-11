UrduPoint.com
Nog Rong To Be New Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan: Chinese FM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:28 PM

Nog Rong to be new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan: Chinese FM

China has named Nong Rong as a new ambassador to replace outgoing Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :China has named Nong Rong as a new ambassador to replace outgoing Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing.

He will be assuming office in a due course, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian confirmed on Friday.

"As far as I understand, Nong Rong is now appointed as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan. He will be taking office in due course," he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question of APP in this regard.

According to media reports, the newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong has expertise in trade and commerce. He had not served in Pakistan earlier.

More Stories From Pakistan

