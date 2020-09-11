Nog Rong to be new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan: Chinese FM

China has named Nong Rong as a new ambassador to replace outgoing Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :China has named Nong Rong as a new ambassador to replace outgoing Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing.

He will be assuming office in a due course, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian confirmed on Friday.

"As far as I understand, Nong Rong is now appointed as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan. He will be taking office in due course," he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question of APP in this regard.

According to media reports, the newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong has expertise in trade and commerce. He had not served in Pakistan earlier.