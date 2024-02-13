Noise pollution rattles citizens

MUZAFFARGAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The citizens have urged the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh to take action against the overuse of amplifiers in carts and rickshaws, which were causing noise pollution.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the citizens Ashraf, Abdul Majeed, Ali Ahmed and Rauf complained that amplifiers were being used on carts and rickshaws extensively throughout the district and that was causing extreme difficulties for the public including pedestrians, women, and children. The citizens said that traveling on the road had become difficult due to severe noise pollution.

The citizens further said that police were approached against violation of Amplifier Act multiple times but the police had refrained from taking action for unknown reasons.

Due to the reckless use of amplifiers, the entire city was presenting the scene of a fish market, they remarked.

The residents stated there was a practice of lodging complaints against the illegal use of amplifiers and loudspeakers which would discourage those responsible for noise pollution but now, negligence has been observed in this regard.

The citizens urged the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh to take notice of the situation and provide sigh of relief to the citizens from noise pollution.

APP/kmr/mjk