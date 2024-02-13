Noise Pollution Rattles Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The citizens have urged the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh to take action against the overuse of amplifiers in carts and rickshaws, which were causing noise pollution.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the citizens Ashraf, Abdul Majeed, Ali Ahmed and Rauf complained that amplifiers were being used on carts and rickshaws extensively throughout the district and that was causing extreme difficulties for the public including pedestrians, women, and children. The citizens said that traveling on the road had become difficult due to severe noise pollution.
The citizens further said that police were approached against violation of Amplifier Act multiple times but the police had refrained from taking action for unknown reasons.
Due to the reckless use of amplifiers, the entire city was presenting the scene of a fish market, they remarked.
The residents stated there was a practice of lodging complaints against the illegal use of amplifiers and loudspeakers which would discourage those responsible for noise pollution but now, negligence has been observed in this regard.
The citizens urged the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh to take notice of the situation and provide sigh of relief to the citizens from noise pollution.
APP/kmr/mjk
Recent Stories
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Chess tournament in Dhaka to recognize Pakistani chess maestro on Feb 244 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information lauds Radio Pakistan's vital role in disseminating information5 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia claims six more lives in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
PPP representing all federating units, says Abbasi24 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers unknown dead body25 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel grieves over Eng. Abdul Aziz Junejo's death35 minutes ago
-
MPA elect Abdul Aziz Junejo passes away44 minutes ago
-
ASI tortured during raid45 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case51 minutes ago
-
Mangla dam water level at continual decline54 minutes ago
-
Crackdown: 12 kite flyers arrested55 minutes ago