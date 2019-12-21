UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nolan Again Bends Time In 'Tenet' Trailer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:49 PM

Nolan again bends time in 'Tenet' trailer

Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a movie set within the world of international espionage, finally has a first trailer that sheds some more light on the director's 11th film.According to The Verge, the first trailer sheds some light on the storyline, which has been kept under wraps for quite some time

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a movie set within the world of international espionage, finally has a first trailer that sheds some more light on the director's 11th film.According to The Verge, the first trailer sheds some light on the storyline, which has been kept under wraps for quite some time.

It seems like John David Washington's character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it's unclear what that entails. Like other Nolan projects, an element of time travel will be included in order for Washington to achieve his goal.

That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine.

Unlike Dunkirk, Nolan's 2017 film about the heroic rescue mission that took place in Dunkirk, France, during the Second World War, Tenet has more in common with Nolan's previous films.

There are elements of Inception, the director's critically acclaimed and beloved heist-within-dreams film from 2010, and wisps of Memento.Warner Bros. is also releasing a longer prologue for the film, which will play before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in certain IMAX theaters.Tenet will be released on July 17th, 2020.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Washington France David Christopher Nolan July 2017 2020 World War From

Recent Stories

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomor ..

34 minutes ago

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

1 hour ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

1 hour ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

1 hour ago

Donkey King premieres in Turkish cinemas

2 minutes ago

'Star Wars' struggles in a country far, far away: ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.