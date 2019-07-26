Nomad Art Gallery to exhibit art work of Pakistani, Afghan students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nomad Art and Culture Center will be organizing an exhibition of brilliant art collections by five young artists from Pakistan and Afghanistan titled 'Absence Of The Present' on July 27 (Saturday) here at Nomad Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Nomad Art and Culture Center will be organizing an exhibition of brilliant art collections by five young artists from Pakistan and Afghanistan titled 'Absence Of The Present' on July 27 (Saturday) here at Nomad Art Gallery.

Comprising of original art pieces, the exhibition is aimed at addressing the root causes of conflict and to bridge the trust deficit between the two countries to strengthen ties and create an environment of peace.

Along with young artists, the original art works from famous artists such as Sadqain, Mohsin Taasha, Resham Javed and Sri Lankan artist Sivasubramaniam Kajendran would also be displayed to serve art enthusiasts from the twin cities.

Young people believed to be the valuable assets to the present and future of any country. These art works were the imagination of the young minds from both the sides that could help both societies to have a different view of each other while reflecting innovative solutions through their creative and thought provoking art.

The event has been arranged for beginners and advance level students to support and appreciate the emerging artist as well as explore the hidden talent of both the countries who were comparatively behind in field of paintings and art work.

Students accomplished this aim through distortion, exaggeration, primitivism, fantasy and through the vivid or dynamic application of formal elements.

Such opportunities are an attempt to explore hidden talent of students, youngsters and local artists for promoting and preserving the rich culture of South Asia as well as to refine the talent of students.

Nomad art and culture centre was committed to exposing and highlighting art and film for social change, peace and empowerment their projects.

People from all walks of life including students, art lovers, painters and media have been invited to the opening of the exhibition which will be continuing till 10th of August.