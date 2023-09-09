Open Menu

Nomad Woman, Child Crushed To Death By Truck In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A nomad woman, a child were crushed to death and two persons got injured when a truck hit their caravan in Sarobai area of Darazinda on Saturday morning.

"A truck this morning collided with a Gas Tanker after crushing the caravan of nomads at the inclined area of Sarobai in Darazinda when its driver lost his control over the vehicle," said Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood.

He said a woman and a child from nomads died on the spot while two people including the driver of Gas Tanker got injured. Besides, a number of sheep, goats and donkeys of the nomads were also crushed to death in the incident.

The truck driver escaped from the spot, he said.

As soon as the incident was reported, the medical team of Rescue 1122 Station-55 immediately reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Moreover, keeping in view the possibility of any danger due to the presence of gas in the gas tanker at the accident site, a fire vehicle and an ambulance were deployed following the instructions of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar.

The fire vehicle and ambulance were on full alert to deal with any kind of accident.

