Nomi gang busted in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a bike lifter gang known as the "Nomi gang" and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, five mobile phone sets and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police of Civil Lines police station received information about the presence of the gang in a house.

"Special police team of PS Civil Lines conducted a raid at the den and arrested the four members of the Nomi gang who were involved in lifting bikes," he said.

He added that the police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles, five mobile phone sets and cash from the gang. Civil Lines police have registered a case against the suspects.

Further probe was underway.