Nominal decline in migratory birds visit in Punjab in 2019, says Punjab Wildlife dept

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The migratory birds visiting potential stopovers near wetlands and water bodies of Pakistan from Serbia have been sustainably growing with a nominal decline in 2019.

There was no drastic decrease in the population of migratory birds visiting the country's different regions particularly Punjab said a Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department official told APP.

He said it was unjust to attribute decline in the number of migratory bird species due to hunting, adding, "Only 20 percent of the migratory birds world over are hunted where the remaining 75-80 percent birds repatriate to their breeding places." However, the major reason for the decline was climate change inducing drought, pollution in the wetlands, lakes and water bodies, diminishing of habitats through deforestation and unbridled urbanization.

All these factors had collectively disturbed the ratio of migratory birds visiting the region, he added.

To a question, he said the potential sites for attracting the water fowls migrating from Siberia were Chashma and Taunsa Barrage which were also wildlife sanctuaries, Headwork Sulemanki and Rasool.

He added the dams in the Northern Punjab, if filled with water, were also helpful in accommodating the migratory birds whereas less rainfall also affects the propensity of waterfowl visits.

A recent survey was conducted by the department to assess the level of visits made by migratory birds in Punjab, however, it was found that the decreasing trend in 2019 as compared to 2018 was nominal and could attributed a natural phenomenon.

