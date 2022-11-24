UrduPoint.com

Nominated CJCSC, COAS Call On Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Nominated CJCSC, COAS call on Prime Minister

Nominated Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Nominated Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir and expressed his good wishes for their new responsibilities.

The prime minister hoped that under their leadership, the armed forces will amicably deal with the challenges of national security and continue to play important role in complete elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country.

During the meeting with Lt.

Gen. Syed Asim Munir, the prime minister congratulated him on his appointment as COAS.

He said, "Your professional capabilities, credibility and patriotism is a matter of pride. May Allah Almighty help and guide you in fulfilling this responsibility." General Syed Asif Munir thanked the prime minister.

During the meeting with Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the prime minister felicitated him on his appointment as CJCSC and conveyed good wishes for his new responsibility.

"Your professional capabilities will benefit the armed forces and Pakistan," he told the CJCSC-designate. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza thanked the prime minister.

