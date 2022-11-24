UrduPoint.com

Nominated CJCSC, COAS Separately Call On Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Nominated CJCSC, COAS separately call on Prime Minister

Nominated Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Nominated Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated Lt. Gen.

Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir and expressed his good wishes for their new responsibilities.

The prime minister hoped that under their leadership, the armed forces will amicably deal with the challenges of national security and continue to play important role in complete elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army From

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Urges Commission to Cut Funding for ..

EU Parliament Urges Commission to Cut Funding for Hungary Under Rule-of-Law Mech ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal for provision of higher education to y ..

Ahsan Iqbal for provision of higher education to youth in far-flung areas of Bal ..

2 minutes ago
 EU States 'Unhappy' About Commission's Gas Price C ..

EU States 'Unhappy' About Commission's Gas Price Cap Plan - German Economy Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Foxconn Apologizes for Error in Employees' Payment ..

Foxconn Apologizes for Error in Employees' Payments After Mass Protests at China ..

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of price control magistrate ..

DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

6 minutes ago
 Capacity building training workshop concluded at S ..

Capacity building training workshop concluded at Sindh Agriculture University

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.