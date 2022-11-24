Nominated CJCSC, COAS separately call on Prime Minister

Nominated Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Nominated Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated Lt. Gen.

Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir and expressed his good wishes for their new responsibilities.

The prime minister hoped that under their leadership, the armed forces will amicably deal with the challenges of national security and continue to play important role in complete elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country.