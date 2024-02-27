Nominated CM Ali Amin Gandapur Assures To Resolve Issues In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM
Elected parliamentarians from Peshawar met with nominated Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday to discuss development projects and election irregularities
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Elected parliamentarians from Peshawar met with nominated Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday to discuss development projects and election irregularities.
The delegation, led by PTI district president and newly elected member of the National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali, discussed allegations of blatant irregularities in one National Assembly seat and eight Provincial Assembly seats in Peshawar and demanded a judicial inquiry against the Returning Officers involved in apparent malpractices.
The delegation informed the nominated Chief Minister about various issues in Peshawar and developmental projects. Ali Amin Gandapur assured the delegation of resolving all issues of Peshawar on a top priority basis.
Recent Stories
Fire broke out in oil tanker
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal
Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches
CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital
MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker10 minutes ago
-
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention10 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP caretaker government10 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 2910 minutes ago
-
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system15 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal16 minutes ago
-
CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital8 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers8 minutes ago
-
SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles8 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.56b from 85,747 defaulters in 162 days8 minutes ago