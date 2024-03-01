Nominated CM directs to DC Gwadar for facilitating to people in area

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Elect Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurangzeb Badeni to take measures for provision of facilities to people in rain hit areas after contacting him by telephone.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar briefed Mir Sarfraz Bugti about the rain water situation in Gwadar.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that water drainage should be ensured immediately from the residential areas of Gwadar, this issue should be solved immediately by using all resources.

He said that Mir Sarfraz Bugti would visit Gwadar city soon.