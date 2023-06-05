Nominated 'Mayor of Karachi' Murtaza Wahab vows to deliver, take entire city forward

Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, after his nomination as the Mayor of Karachi, on Monday pledged to deliver for the people under the guidance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, after his nomination as the Mayor of Karachi, on Monday pledged to deliver for the people under the guidance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

While expressing his gratitude to the PPP leadership for his nomination as the Mayor of Karachi, he said, 'I have no words to express my gratitude to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Adi Faryal Talpur Sahiba, and the entire leadership of PPP for this honour of nominating me for the position of Mayor of Karachi.

' Wahab said that he was a Karachiite, the city was in his veins, and nothing would be of greater honour for him but to work for the betterment of his great city.

He said, "I pledge to deliver to the best of my abilities and take the entire city forward, working with all stakeholders, political and administrative." He also specially thanked the PPP workers, who worked so hard to win the elections of the city.

The nominated mayor vowed that they would work together and deliver under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He also thanked PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur for treating him like her own son.