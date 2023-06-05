UrduPoint.com

Nominated 'Mayor Of Karachi' Murtaza Wahab Vows To Deliver, Take Entire City Forward

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Nominated 'Mayor of Karachi' Murtaza Wahab vows to deliver, take entire city forward

Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, after his nomination as the Mayor of Karachi, on Monday pledged to deliver for the people under the guidance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, after his nomination as the Mayor of Karachi, on Monday pledged to deliver for the people under the guidance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

While expressing his gratitude to the PPP leadership for his nomination as the Mayor of Karachi, he said, 'I have no words to express my gratitude to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Adi Faryal Talpur Sahiba, and the entire leadership of PPP for this honour of nominating me for the position of Mayor of Karachi.

' Wahab said that he was a Karachiite, the city was in his veins, and nothing would be of greater honour for him but to work for the betterment of his great city.

He said, "I pledge to deliver to the best of my abilities and take the entire city forward, working with all stakeholders, political and administrative." He also specially thanked the PPP workers, who worked so hard to win the elections of the city.

The nominated mayor vowed that they would work together and deliver under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He also thanked PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur for treating him like her own son.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Faryal Talpur Pakistan Peoples Party Women All Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

15 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

15 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

15 minutes ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.