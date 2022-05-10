UrduPoint.com

Nominated Punjab Governor Presides Meeting Reviewing Development Projects, Law Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister and nominated Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman presided over the meeting of the District Coordination Committee at the Commissioner Office here today.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal; Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia; former provincial minister Malik Iqbal Channar; MPA, Shoab Awaisi; MPA, Dr. Afzal Gill; former MPA, Adnan Fareed, and others.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that all the undergoing development schemes must be completed on time.

He further said that transparency and high quality of work must be ensured in the making of these development projects.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia briefed the meeting about development schemes. He told that work on 321 development schemes was initiated under Annual Development Program 2021-22 and so far Rs 7.141 billion have been spent on these schemes out of the total Rs 9.709 billion released.

