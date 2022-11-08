UrduPoint.com

Nominating Political Opponents In FIR Without Evidence Outrageous: Rana Ihsan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Nominating political opponents in FIR without evidence outrageous: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Tuesday said it was deplorable that Imran Khan was distorting the facts and using the firing incident for political gain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Tuesday said it was deplorable that Imran Khan was distorting the facts and using the firing incident for political gain.

Referring to the firing incident on Imran Khan's political rally, he said on a private news channel that nominating political opponents in an FIR without any evidence was completely outrageous.

The principal shooter who attacked Imran Khan had been arrested and also confessed to the crime, he added.

Commenting on preparations for Imran Khan's rally towards the Federal capital, Ihsan said that the government had to preempt in all respects.

"The government has to keep the extreme scenario in mind, and prepare accordingly. We are fully prepared and the state is ready to deal with any kind of threat", he said.

