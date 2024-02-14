Nomination of Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM hailed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The nomination of former Federal minister Ali Amin as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been widely hailed as the most deserved candidate.

Commenting on the decision in this regard, former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday welcomed the nomination of Ali Amin and stated it was a well-received decision among the party members.

He was talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to the residence of Ali Amin to offer condolences over the death of his father.

He said the nomination of Ali Amin was a unified stance as no objections were raised within the party ranks.

He said PTI did not operate under a hereditary system and due importance was given to workers and there were no special positions that existed for specific individuals within the PTI hierarchy.

Another political leader Jamshedd Dasti also welcomed the decision to nominate Ali Amin as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised the dedication and sacrifices of Ali Amin Gandapur.

APP/slm