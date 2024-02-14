Open Menu

Nomination Of Ali Amin Gandapur As KP CM Hailed

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Nomination of Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM hailed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The nomination of former Federal minister Ali Amin as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been widely hailed as the most deserved candidate.

Commenting on the decision in this regard, former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday welcomed the nomination of Ali Amin and stated it was a well-received decision among the party members.

He was talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to the residence of Ali Amin to offer condolences over the death of his father.

He said the nomination of Ali Amin was a unified stance as no objections were raised within the party ranks.

He said PTI did not operate under a hereditary system and due importance was given to workers and there were no special positions that existed for specific individuals within the PTI hierarchy.

Another political leader Jamshedd Dasti also welcomed the decision to nominate Ali Amin as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised the dedication and sacrifices of Ali Amin Gandapur.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

16 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

16 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

16 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

16 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

16 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

16 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

17 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

17 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

17 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan