Nomination Of Ali Amin Gandapur As KP CM Hailed
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The nomination of former Federal minister Ali Amin as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been widely hailed as the most deserved candidate.
Commenting on the decision in this regard, former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday welcomed the nomination of Ali Amin and stated it was a well-received decision among the party members.
He was talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to the residence of Ali Amin to offer condolences over the death of his father.
He said the nomination of Ali Amin was a unified stance as no objections were raised within the party ranks.
He said PTI did not operate under a hereditary system and due importance was given to workers and there were no special positions that existed for specific individuals within the PTI hierarchy.
Another political leader Jamshedd Dasti also welcomed the decision to nominate Ali Amin as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised the dedication and sacrifices of Ali Amin Gandapur.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDRMF concludes capacity buildup of FIPs amid diversification of Fund’s portfolio2 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman lays foundation stone of central library at SABS42 minutes ago
-
Cattle fair announced in DG Khan42 minutes ago
-
Rescue emergency cover plan for PSL-09 cricket matches prepared42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 17 kite sellers with 4000 kites, 18 string rolls42 minutes ago
-
Girl’s intercollegiate badminton tournament kicks off42 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Dera to offer condolences over death of Ali Amin's father52 minutes ago
-
Int’l Childhood Cancer Day: Artist-couple donates calligraphy income to cancer kids52 minutes ago
-
Short-term Hajj facility introduced for intended pilgrims: minister1 hour ago
-
Engineering community to have state-of-the-art `Engineers Complex’ soon1 hour ago
-
Section-144, public holiday announced in Dara Kohat for repolling1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered with official protocol1 hour ago