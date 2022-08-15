UrduPoint.com

Nomination Of VC BUITEMS For Hilal-e-Imtiaz Award Lauded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The people from various walks of life on Monday congratulated Vice Chancellor Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences, Engineer Farooq Ahmed Bazai for being nominated for the prestigious Civil Award Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

In a statement issued here, Abdul Razaq, Aimal Khan, Abbas Khan, Saad Khan and Rahim Shah extended their best wishes to Vice Chancellor BUITEMS for his nomination for the splendid civil award.

"It is indeed a moment of pride not only for the BUITEMS but for the entire province of Balochistan," they said.

"Conferring this prestigious award on VC BUITEMS by the government is yet another feather in his cap that itself tells the story of his untiring service in the field of education and society's development," they maintained.

