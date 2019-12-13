UrduPoint.com
Nomination Papers For KPC Polls 2020 Can Be Submitted On Saturday

Fri 13th December 2019

The Chairman, Karachi Press Club Election Committee, Hasan Imam Siddiqui has advised intending candidates, for polls being held on December 28, to submit their nomination papers on Saturday, between 4 pm to 7 pm

Nominations, as per tradition, are to be for the posts of president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, joint secretary and seven member governing body.

The submitted nominations would be thoroughly reviewed, to check the veracity of the same on December 16 (from 5 pm to 6 pm) and scrutinized/counter checked on Dec 17.

The initial list of the candidates would be put on display on December 19 and consequent to (if) any objection raised over any of the nominations and hearing of the same by the election committee on December 21, final list would be issued on Dec. 23.

Any of the candidates, pertaining to final list, if opt to withdraw from the contest would be allowed to do so from 4 pm to 7 pm on Dec.24.

The final list of the contenders, with no provision for any change, would be issued at 9 pm on Dec. 14, while polling will take place, uninterrupted from 9 am to 5 pm on December 28.

