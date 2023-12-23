Open Menu

Nomination Papers For Specific Seats In KP Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 06:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Submission of nomination papers for specific seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues and so far 358 papers have been issued on the reserved seats for women and minorities, an official of the Election Commission said here on Saturday.

He said that so far 271 candidates have submitted papers for specific seats and 54 papers have been submitted for the seats reserved for women in the National Assembly.

The official said that 171 candidates have submitted their papers for the seats reserved for women in the provincial assembly and 46 other candidates have submitted their papers for the seats reserved for minorities.

