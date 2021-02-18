Nomination papers of 11 candidates for Senate polls in KP rejected during scrutiny

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday completed scrutiny of all the 51 candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the upcoming Senate polls and rejected nomination papers of 11 aspirants on technical grounds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday completed scrutiny of all the 51 candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the upcoming Senate polls and rejected nomination papers of 11 aspirants on technical grounds.

According to a press statement issued here, Senate polls in KP will be held for 12 seats on March 3, next.

Appeal against scrutiny and rejection of nomination papers can be filed till February 19, adds the statement.

The election tribunal will dispose off appeals on February 22 and 23, next and on February 24 the Election Commission will display reviewed list. On February 25, any candidate can withdraw his nomination paper.

Those candidates whose nomination papers were rejected for Technocrat seats include Zubair Ali, Nasarullah Khan, Rehan Alam Khan and Hamid-ul-Haq.

On General category seats, candidates whose nomination papers were rejected are Sajjad Hussain, Aurangzeb and Najab Gul.

For Women seats, rejected nomination papers are of Zareen Riaz, Saima Khalid, Hamida Shahid and Asmat Ara Kakakhel.

It merits a mention here that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has two third majority in KP assembly. The party has 101 members in provincial assembly out of 145 and in case if the party candidate wins by-polls in Nowshera district on Thursday, its strength will enhance to 102. The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has also formed coalition with PTI for Senate polls.