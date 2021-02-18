Nomination papers of 33 senate candidates from Sindh accepted

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted the nomination papers of 33 Senate candidates belonging to different political parties from Sindh while rejecting the candidature of Rauf Siddiqui of MQM Pakistan for the technocrat seat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted the nomination papers of 33 Senate candidates belonging to different political parties from Sindh while rejecting the candidature of Rauf Siddiqui of MQM Pakistan for the technocrat seat.

After appearing before the Election Commission on Thursday, Rauf Siddiqui, while talking to media at the Election Commission of Sindh office, said that his candidature for technocrat seat was rejected.

He said that the candidature was rejected due to lack of education of 16 years.

It is to be noted that Thursday was the last day of scrutiny. So far, candidates of 33 different parties had been cleared while scrutiny of the remaining candidates was underway.