Nomination Papers Of AJP Candidate Rejected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Nomination papers of AJP candidate rejected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (CEP) has rejected the nomination papers of Awami Justice Party (AJP) candidate Ghulam Mustafa Magan for by-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer NA-108 Irfan Kausar told APP here on Tuesday that during scrutiny it was found that the nomination papers filed by Ghulam Mustafa Magan of Awami Justice Party were seconded by Muhammad Hamza who was not belonging to NA-108. Therefore, the nomination papers of Ghulam Mustafa Magan were rejected.

He further said that nomination papers filed by Chaudhry Sher Ali of PMLN were under scrutiny process and he was called for personal hearing at ECP Office Faisalabad on August 17 (Wednesday).

Fourteen candidates had filed their nomination papers for by-election in NA-108 scheduled to be held on September 25, 2022.

Among the candidates include: PTI chief Imran Khan Niazi, Mian Farrukh Habib, Dr Arsalan Arshad, Chaudhry Sher Ali of PMLN, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Ghulam Mustafa Magan of Awami Justice Party, Shehbaz Ali Gulzar, Abdul Hafeez, Khurram Shehzad, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir, Sohail Kashif Sandhar Advocate and Rizwan Mehmood.

He said that appeals against nomination papers could be filed by August 20 and the appellant tribunal would decide the same on August 25.

He said that revised list of candidates would be released on August 26 and the candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by August 27, whereas, the final list of contesting candidates would be issued on the same day.

The election symbols would be allotted on August 29 while polling would be heldon September 25, he added.

