Nomination Papers Of Aseefa Bibi For NA 207 Accepted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali, Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday accepted the nomination papers of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari for NA 207 of Nawab Shah seat for upcoming by-election
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali, Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday accepted the nomination papers of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari for NA 207 of Nawab Shah seat for upcoming by-election.
She submitted her nomination papers with her advocate Hussaim bux Zardari in the RO office a day ago.
In the recent general elections held on Feburary 8, President Asif Ali Zardari secured a significant victory in this constituency.
However, following his election to the presidency, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the National Assembly seat vacant in accordance with the law.
Recent Stories
PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United
Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha
Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions
Violent clash over water tank dispute in Bahawalnagar suburb
Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget
Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..
Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices
Crackdown against profiteers continues
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards
Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Violent clash over water tank dispute in Bahawalnagar suburb43 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget48 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices48 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues50 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody1 hour ago
-
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards1 hour ago
-
Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with climate change1 hour ago
-
Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered1 hour ago
-
SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case48 minutes ago
-
SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity bills48 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases48 minutes ago