Nomination papers of Aseefa Bibi for NA 207 accepted

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali, Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday accepted the nomination papers of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari for NA 207 of Nawab Shah seat for upcoming by-election.

She submitted her nomination papers with her advocate Hussaim bux Zardari in the RO office a day ago.

In the recent general elections held on Feburary 8, President Asif Ali Zardari secured a significant victory in this constituency.

However, following his election to the presidency, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the National Assembly seat vacant in accordance with the law.