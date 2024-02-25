Nomination Papers Of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab Submitted For Punjab CM
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Nomination papers of PML-N candidate Maryam Nawaz for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister have been submitted in Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Sunday while the nomination papers of Sunni Ittehad Council Candidate Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan were also submitted.
Punjab Assembly Secretary Chaudhary Amir Habib received the nomination papers of both candidates.
After completion of the scrutiny process of the nomination papers. The PA Secretary declared the papers of both the candidates correct and later Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan announced the Names of Maryam Nawaz and Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as candidates for the Punjab CM slot.
