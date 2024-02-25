Open Menu

Nomination Papers Of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab Submitted For Punjab CM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab submitted for Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Nomination papers of PML-N candidate Maryam Nawaz for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister have been submitted in Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Sunday while the nomination papers of Sunni Ittehad Council Candidate Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan were also submitted.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Chaudhary Amir Habib received the nomination papers of both candidates.

After completion of the scrutiny process of the nomination papers. The PA Secretary declared the papers of both the candidates correct and later Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan announced the Names of Maryam Nawaz and Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as candidates for the Punjab CM slot.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Nomination Papers Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

20 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

21 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

24 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan