Open Menu

Nomination Papers Of PPP, JUIF, PTI Candidates Approved For Senate Polls

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls

The judge of Peshawar High Court on Monday declared PPP, JUIF and PTI aspirants eligible for the Senate elections and dismissed all the appeals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The judge of Peshawar High Court on Monday declared PPP, JUIF and PTI aspirants eligible for the Senate elections and dismissed all the appeals.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed of the Appellate Tribunal while conducting a hearing dismissed the appeal against Azhar Mashwani of PTI.

The tribunal judge also declared the leaders of PPP and JUIF eligible for Senate election.

The PPP nominees included Rubina Khalid, Fida Muhammad and Qaiser Khan while JUIF candidates were Shazia and Dilawar Khan.

The appeals were filed by Senate candidates Ayesha Bano and Irfan Saleem.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Shakeel All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single ..

Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child

2 minutes ago
 Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longs ..

Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage

2 minutes ago
 DWFB releases Rs.40.646m for 1855 applicants

DWFB releases Rs.40.646m for 1855 applicants

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislatio ..

Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks

52 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation conce ..

Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation concerns weigh

51 minutes ago
 Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineeri ..

Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineering Swabi office

52 minutes ago
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas pr ..

PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices

1 hour ago
 HEDP steering committee reviews progress on invest ..

HEDP steering committee reviews progress on investment in HEIs

54 minutes ago
 Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

3 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains one against dollar

Rupee gains one against dollar

54 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan