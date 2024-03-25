Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls

The judge of Peshawar High Court on Monday declared PPP, JUIF and PTI aspirants eligible for the Senate elections and dismissed all the appeals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The judge of Peshawar High Court on Monday declared PPP, JUIF and PTI aspirants eligible for the Senate elections and dismissed all the appeals.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed of the Appellate Tribunal while conducting a hearing dismissed the appeal against Azhar Mashwani of PTI.

The tribunal judge also declared the leaders of PPP and JUIF eligible for Senate election.

The PPP nominees included Rubina Khalid, Fida Muhammad and Qaiser Khan while JUIF candidates were Shazia and Dilawar Khan.

The appeals were filed by Senate candidates Ayesha Bano and Irfan Saleem.