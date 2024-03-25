Nomination Papers Of PPP, JUIF, PTI Candidates Approved For Senate Polls
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 06:46 PM
The judge of Peshawar High Court on Monday declared PPP, JUIF and PTI aspirants eligible for the Senate elections and dismissed all the appeals
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The judge of Peshawar High Court on Monday declared PPP, JUIF and PTI aspirants eligible for the Senate elections and dismissed all the appeals.
Justice Shakeel Ahmed of the Appellate Tribunal while conducting a hearing dismissed the appeal against Azhar Mashwani of PTI.
The tribunal judge also declared the leaders of PPP and JUIF eligible for Senate election.
The PPP nominees included Rubina Khalid, Fida Muhammad and Qaiser Khan while JUIF candidates were Shazia and Dilawar Khan.
The appeals were filed by Senate candidates Ayesha Bano and Irfan Saleem.
Recent Stories
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage
DWFB releases Rs.40.646m for 1855 applicants
Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks
Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation concerns weigh
Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineering Swabi office
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices
HEDP steering committee reviews progress on investment in HEIs
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
Rupee gains one against dollar
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child2 minutes ago
-
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage2 minutes ago
-
DWFB releases Rs.40.646m for 1855 applicants4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks52 minutes ago
-
Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineering Swabi office52 minutes ago
-
Drones, binoculars being used to monitor kite flying1 hour ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in traditional manner1 hour ago
-
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices1 hour ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against beggars in ICT: 18 apprehended1 hour ago
-
Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.Hindu community dua1 hour ago
-
KP Health Minister conducts Informal Visit to Punjab's Primary and Secondary Health Care Department1 hour ago