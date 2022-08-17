Nomination papers of PTI chief rejected for NA-108

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer has rejected nomination papers filed by PTI chief Imran Khan for contesting by-election in National Assembly's constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer NA-108 Irfan Kausar said here on Wednesday that PTI chief Imran Khan had filed his nomination papers through Farrukh Habib for contesting by-election in NA-108 but form-B attached with the papers was not satisfactory as it was related to the assets details of the candidate. Therefore, nomination papers of Imran Khan were rejected.

He said that scrutiny process was completed today (Wednesday) and papers of 12 candidates were found valid.

They included Arslan Arshad, Khurram Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Sohail Kashif, Sher Ali, Shahbaz Ali Gulzar, Abid Sher Ali, Abdul Hafeez, Farrukh Habib, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Siddique and Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir.

The list of valid candidates was also released and appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers could be filed up to August 20.

The appellant tribunal would decide the appeals on August 25 and revised list of the candidates would be released on August 26.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to August 27 whereas the final list of contestants would be issued on the same day.

The election symbols would be allotted on August 29 while the polling would be held on September 25, he added.