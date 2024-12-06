Open Menu

Nomination Papers Of Sardar Sarbuland Submits For Vacant Seat NA- 262

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Nomination papers of Sardar Sarbuland submits for vacant seat NA- 262

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai for the vacant National Assembly seat from Quetta, NA-262 submitted to the Returning Officer on Friday.

The PPP leaders Haji Rabbani Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Malik Zeeshan submitted their papers to the Returning Officer Naimatullah.

On this occasion, the PPP leaders Romil Khan, Naeemullah Baloch, Mir Babul Bangulzai, Malik Aziz Zarkoon, Malik Ismat Kiazai, Faizan Ahmed Khan and others were also present with them.

Talking to reporters after submitting his nomination papers, The PPP leaders Haji Rabbani Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Khan and Malik Zeeshan Khan said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in serving the people saying that under the leadership of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party is struggling for the rights of the common men.

They said that the nomination papers of the PPP central leader Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai for the National Assembly seat vacated from Quetta, NA-262, have been submitted to the Returning Officer.

They said that Insha Allah, the PPP would participate in the elections and achieve a resounding victory.

Both leaders said that in case of victory, the PPP would lay a network of developmental works on equal footing in the constituency and could take steps on a priority basis to provide basic facilities to the people.

The leaders of the party said that in the by-elections, the people would reject the tested representatives and make the candidate who is dedicated to serving the people succeed.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Quetta Nadeem Ahmed Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-262

Recent Stories

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

40 seconds ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

7 minutes ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

22 minutes ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

9 hours ago
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

18 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

18 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

18 hours ago
 RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

18 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan