Nomination papers of Sardar Sarbuland submits for vacant seat NA- 262

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai for the vacant National Assembly seat from Quetta, NA-262 submitted to the Returning Officer on Friday.

The PPP leaders Haji Rabbani Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Malik Zeeshan submitted their papers to the Returning Officer Naimatullah.

On this occasion, the PPP leaders Romil Khan, Naeemullah Baloch, Mir Babul Bangulzai, Malik Aziz Zarkoon, Malik Ismat Kiazai, Faizan Ahmed Khan and others were also present with them.

Talking to reporters after submitting his nomination papers, The PPP leaders Haji Rabbani Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Khan and Malik Zeeshan Khan said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in serving the people saying that under the leadership of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party is struggling for the rights of the common men.

They said that the nomination papers of the PPP central leader Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai for the National Assembly seat vacated from Quetta, NA-262, have been submitted to the Returning Officer.

They said that Insha Allah, the PPP would participate in the elections and achieve a resounding victory.

Both leaders said that in case of victory, the PPP would lay a network of developmental works on equal footing in the constituency and could take steps on a priority basis to provide basic facilities to the people.

The leaders of the party said that in the by-elections, the people would reject the tested representatives and make the candidate who is dedicated to serving the people succeed.