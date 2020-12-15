UrduPoint.com
Nomination Papers' Scrutiny For Mayor Seat On Dec 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Nomination papers' scrutiny for Mayor seat on Dec 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The scrutiny of nomination papers for vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) by the Returning Officer would be on December 16.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), December 18 will be the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority while the commission has received the objections on the nomination papers on Monday.

The ECP has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature while December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols. The date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) was December 12 while the date for publication of notice of all the nomination papers was December 12.

The public notice was issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 9 for Islamabad Mayor election to be held on December 28. The last date for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer (RO) by the candidates was December 11.

Through a notification, the commission called upon members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.

