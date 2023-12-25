Open Menu

Nomination Papers Scrutiny For National And Provincial Assemblies Seats Continues

December 25, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The scrutiny of the nomination papers by the respective returning officers for Four (04) National Assembly seats and eight (08) Sindh Assembly seats in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts continued on the first day here on Monday.

The returning officers drawn from the civil administration had started the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates for the national and provincial assembly Constituencies, which will continue until December 30, 2023.

The returning officers, during the process of scrutinizing nomination papers, will examine and determine their eligibility for contesting the general elections in 2024 within the ambit of law.

