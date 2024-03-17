Nomination Papers Scrutiny For Senate Elections Set For Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The scrutiny of nomination papers for the eagerly anticipated Senate elections, encompassing forty-eight vacant seats, is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, March 19.
As per the electoral schedule, the revised list of candidates vying for these seats will be unveiled on March 26. Candidates will have until March 27 to withdraw their nomination papers.
In the Federal capital, members of the National Assembly will exercise their voting rights to elect Senate members, including one for a general seat and one for technocrats, including Ulema.
Meanwhile, members of the four provincial assemblies will play a pivotal role in determining the Senate composition. They will elect senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats designated for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province. Additionally, one seat each for minorities from both Punjab and Sindh provinces will be filled.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN urged to grant Kashmiris inalienable right to self-determination1 minute ago
-
Efforts underway to complete distribution of Nighaban Ramazan Package before 10th Ramazan: Commissio ..11 minutes ago
-
Admin takes solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp12 minutes ago
-
De-siltation of 171 canals of DG Khan zone to start on Monday32 minutes ago
-
Illegal detention case: police officials booked under anti terrorism act41 minutes ago
-
31 schools to be upgraded in DG Khan city: Hanif Patafi41 minutes ago
-
HRCP's awareness campaign aims to recognize right to health by every segment of society42 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 1044.572 mln in eight months: MD WASA42 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah1 hour ago
-
Assistant Commissioner visits market as common man1 hour ago
-
President attends funeral prayers of Shaheed officers, resolves to wipe out terrorism2 hours ago
-
Renovation of Bahawalpur’s civil hospital underway2 hours ago