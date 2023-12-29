Open Menu

Nomination Papers Scrutiny Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Nomination papers scrutiny underway

The process of checking the nomination papers for the women and minorities reserved seats for the general elections 2024 was continued at the Provincial Election Commissioner Office here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The process of checking the nomination papers for the women and minorities reserved seats for the general elections 2024 was continued at the Provincial Election Commissioner Office here on Friday.

According to a ECP Sindh spokesman, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah, who is also the Returning Officer for reserved seats (Women and Minority) had been checking the nomination papers.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Women Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

JUI-F unveils names of candidates on women reserve ..

JUI-F unveils names of candidates on women reserved seats

3 minutes ago
 SBP emphasizes on role of fiscal policy, effective ..

SBP emphasizes on role of fiscal policy, effective administration for price, fin ..

8 minutes ago
 Quaid Azam's legacy is to serve the nation with ho ..

Quaid Azam's legacy is to serve the nation with honesty: Ahmed Shah

3 minutes ago
 Over speeding car falls into Gujjar Nala

Over speeding car falls into Gujjar Nala

3 minutes ago
 Board of Directors EFS-UAF approves 17 projects wo ..

Board of Directors EFS-UAF approves 17 projects worth Rs.26m

4 minutes ago
 AC Abbottabad reviews progress and addresses conce ..

AC Abbottabad reviews progress and addresses concerns on Thandiani road

6 minutes ago
Israel bombs south Gaza as Hamas officials due in ..

Israel bombs south Gaza as Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel ..

Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel Mills

6 minutes ago
 Increase in soybean cultivation can resolve poultr ..

Increase in soybean cultivation can resolve poultry feed issue: Dr Iqrar

6 minutes ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan in MCG Test to take unas ..

Australia defeat Pakistan in MCG Test to take unassailable 2-0 lead

53 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at private steel mill Karachi

Fire breaks out at private steel mill Karachi

53 minutes ago
 Secretary Health describes one year accomplishment ..

Secretary Health describes one year accomplishments of Health Dept

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan