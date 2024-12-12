Nomination Process For Haripur Press Club Elections Completed, Scrutiny On December 17
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) On the directive of the Labour Court Haripur, the nomination process for the upcoming elections of the Haripur Press Club Thursday has been completed.
Chairman of the Election Tribunal and Regional Information Officer Abbottabad, Ikram Ullah Saeed, received the nomination forms for various positions after they were duly filled and submitted by the candidates on Thursday.
According to the details, the contest for the position of President will see a three-way race between Zakir Hussain Tanoli, Muhammad Musharraf, and Shahid Akhtar Awan. For the position of General Secretary, Javed Khan and Malik Shahid Tabassum will face off.
The candidates for Senior Vice President include Arshad Mahmood Bobi and Syed Khadim Hussain Shah. The race for First Vice President will be between Malik Jamil Khan and Kiran Shahzadi, while Qazi Muhammad Nisar Ahmed Khan and Adeel Ahmed will compete for the position of Second Vice President.
For the post of Joint Secretary, Mahmood Akhtar and Muhammad Fayaz Khan are the contenders. The position of Finance Secretary has two candidates Muhammad Ishaq Rajput, son of Burhanuddin, and Muhammad Ishaq, son of Musa Khan.
The contest for Information Secretary is between Muhammad Shehzad Tanoli and Muhammad Tahir Habib Awan. For the position of Office Secretary, only Muhammad Ishaq, son of Muhammad Younis Khan, submitted a nomination form.
The scrutiny of the nomination forms will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, after which the final list of candidates will be announced. The elections are seen as a pivotal event for the Haripur Press Club, with multiple key positions being hotly contested.
