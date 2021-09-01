UrduPoint.com

Nominations For King Faisal Prize Open

Wed 01st September 2021

Nominations for King Faisal Prize open

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The nomination process for the 45th edition of King Faisal Prize (KFP) 2023 has opened, the KFP secretariat general announced on Wednesday.  The prestigious prize awards outstanding contributions to Service to Islam, Islamic Studies, Arabic Language and Literature, Medicine and Science, said a press release.

The annual Prize has a total value of $1 million.

 KFP Secretary-General Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail said the prize committees select each year a specific topic for each of the four prizes.

"Pandemics and Vaccine Development" will be the topic for the prize in Medicine and "Islamic Architecture" for the Islamic Studies prize.

The topic for the Arabic Language and Literature Prize is "Classical Arabic Narrative and Modern Theories", and the Science prize will be accorded in the field of "Chemistry".

The Service to islam is an appreciation award accorded to someone who has had a prominent role in serving Islam and Muslims, intellectually, scientifically, and socially, through various works, activities, programs, and projects that have made a positive impact on the Muslim community.

Nominations will remain open until March 31, 2022 and can be mailed, emailed or submitted via the KFP website: www.kingfaisalprize.org/nomination.

The King Faisal Prize was established in 1979. Throughout its existence, 275 scientists from 43 countries have been honored in recognition of their outstanding merits and 21 of them later won the Nobel Prize.

