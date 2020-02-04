Nominations for SAARC Chamber criticised

Islamabad: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Vice President of FPCCI, Fehmida Jamali on Tuesday said that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Islamabad: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Vice President of FPCCI, Fehmida Jamali on Tuesday said that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's nomination for the executive committee in SAARC Countries Chamber of Commerce seems to be politically motivated, which has clearly set aside the country's image and regional trade."Jamali urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi to intervene in this matter immediately and make necessary directions to FPCCI on revisiting the list of Names as it's a matter of the country reputation".She said Pakistan stood as a novel example where politics had stifled the traders.

This is the reason that our exports are continuously falling while regional competitors in the SAARC region like Bangladesh and India, are enjoying positive growth.

She further said that in a FPCCI letter sent to SAARC Chamber headquarters dated January 21st, 2020 with a copy to Ministry of foreign Affairs; it was clearly showed that except two to three names, rest all the nominated personalities of the executive committee who will represent Pakistan in SAARC chamber of commerce was neither have due knowledge on regional trade, neither they have a rich background of international trade diplomacy and they have due expertise to interact with a SAARC Governmental functionaries".Despite India's nomination on SAARC Chamber for the executive committee through FICCI and Confederation of Indian Industry have a combination of brains who have a versatile knowledge of industries, corporate sector and command to sell India's point of view in the apex trade body of the SAARC.