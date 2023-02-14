Nominations of 20 candidates okayed for Nowshera by-election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The stage has been set for a by-election on two national assembly seats in the Nowshera district, scheduled to be held on March 16th.

20 aspirants have filed nomination papers to contest the by-election on NA-25 and NA-26. The Returning Officer has declared all the 20 nomination papers as cleared.

The offices of Returning Officer for NA-25, Election Commissioner Nowshera, Tahir Khan, and Returning Officer for NA 26 Hassan Raza remained busy the other day for scrutiny of the nomination papers.

From NA-25, the nomination papers of Pervaiz Khattak (PTI), Khan Pervaiz (PPP), Mian Wajahat Kakakhel (ANP), Ikhtiar Wali, and Malik Fayyaz (PMLN), and Mehmood Ahmad of Tehrik e Labbaik while from NA-26, the nomination papers of Imran Khattak, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and Mia Khaliq of PTI, Muhammad Abdullah Khattak and Ghulam Idrees of PPP, Zahid Khan of ANP, Jan Muhammad of PMLN and Aziz ul Haq of Tehrik e Labbaik were accepted.

The final candidates will be allotted election symbols on 23RD February.

A tough contest was expected on NA 25 between Pervaiz Khattak of PTI, Khan Pervaiz of PPP, and Ikhtiar Wali of PMLN while on NA 26 Imran Khattak of PTI, Abdullah Khattak of PPP and Jan Muhammad of PMLN would also have a close contest.