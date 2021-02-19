UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nominations Of 35 Candidates For 11 Senate Seats From Sindh Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:29 AM

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats from Sindh approved

The scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for 11 Senate seats from Sindh was completed on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):The scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for 11 Senate seats from Sindh was completed on Thursday.

In total, nominations of 35 candidates for all the three categories were accepted while those of 4 candidates were rejected.

Talking to media after the completion of the scrutiny process in the office of the Election Commissioner Sindh, Regional Election Commissioner Nadeem Haider said that the Election Commission had received 39 nomination papers for the Senate elections out of which the forms of 18 candidates for general seats were accepted. The papers of 9 candidates for reserved seats for women and 8 for technocrats were approved. In total four candidatures were rejected.

Among those whose papers were rejected, two belonged to MQM Pakistan and one to TLP, while candidature of Zunaira Malik, who had filed papers for the general seat, were also rejected for she did not appear before the Election Commission.

He said that the candidates whose papers have been rejected have the right to appeal and they can file an appeal on Friday and Saturday.

It should be noted that the nomination forms of 13 candidates of PPP, 11 candidates of PTI, 8 out of 10 of MQM were accepted while the nomination papers of two candidates of GDA were also approved.

The nomination forms for technocrats seats of Rauf Siddiqui and Syed Askar Zaidi of MQM were rejected while the nomination papers of a candidate of TLP were also rejected.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Senate MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Women Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

1 minute ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

1 minute ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer cleared of do ..

2 hours ago

Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad ..

2 hours ago

EU condemns Slovenia PM's online attack on journal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.