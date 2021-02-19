Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats from Sindh approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for 11 Senate seats from Sindh was completed on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):The scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for 11 Senate seats from Sindh was completed on Thursday.

In total, nominations of 35 candidates for all the three categories were accepted while those of 4 candidates were rejected.

Talking to media after the completion of the scrutiny process in the office of the Election Commissioner Sindh, Regional Election Commissioner Nadeem Haider said that the Election Commission had received 39 nomination papers for the Senate elections out of which the forms of 18 candidates for general seats were accepted. The papers of 9 candidates for reserved seats for women and 8 for technocrats were approved. In total four candidatures were rejected.

Among those whose papers were rejected, two belonged to MQM Pakistan and one to TLP, while candidature of Zunaira Malik, who had filed papers for the general seat, were also rejected for she did not appear before the Election Commission.

He said that the candidates whose papers have been rejected have the right to appeal and they can file an appeal on Friday and Saturday.

It should be noted that the nomination forms of 13 candidates of PPP, 11 candidates of PTI, 8 out of 10 of MQM were accepted while the nomination papers of two candidates of GDA were also approved.

The nomination forms for technocrats seats of Rauf Siddiqui and Syed Askar Zaidi of MQM were rejected while the nomination papers of a candidate of TLP were also rejected.