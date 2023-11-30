Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Embassy of France in Pakistan and Agence Française de Developpement (AFD), in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, United Nations Development Program, and L'Oreal Pakistan has announced the commencement of the second edition of the Gender Climate Award (GCA).

The applications for the 2024 edition are now open and will be accepted until December 31, 2023. The Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change will serve as the implementing partner for managing all the GCA-related activities, a news release said.

The Gender Climate Award 2024 aims to champion and support climate actions led by women, elevating their work and acknowledging their dedication. This award represents a significant stride towards fostering ambition, ownership, and advancement opportunities for women in the climate action space.

The call for submissions is open nationwide across three categories: Climate Action, Young Climate Journalism, and Green Enterprise. Following a rigorous screening and interview process, one winner will be selected by the jury from each category. The recipients will be granted financial support to further their initiatives, driving positive change and expanding their impact on gender-inclusive climate action.

Eligibility is extended to all women contributing to climate change efforts, whether as individuals, activists, or members of civil society, community-based organizations, academia, research, science, enterprise, media, or advocacy. Notably, the Young Climate Journalism category is exclusively open to women aged 35 or younger.