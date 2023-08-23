Nominations open for 'CAREC Award for Advancing Gender Equality 2023'

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program has invited nominations for the CAREC Award for Advancing Gender Equality 2023, to recognize individuals and organizations that actively promote gender equality through their professional or voluntary work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program has invited nominations for the CAREC Award for Advancing Gender Equality 2023, to recognize individuals and organizations that actively promote gender equality through their professional or voluntary work.

According to press statement received here Wednesday, the winners would have a chance to attend the CAREC Women's Business Forum in Georgia and strengthen their skills through knowledge exchange, networking opportunities, and leadership training, among other benefits.

The award will be given to nominees with demonstrated commitment and active role in promoting gender equality and equal rights and opportunities in the workplace and communities.

Women and men who are resident nationals of a CAREC member countries including Azerbaijan, People's Republic of China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as organizations operating in at least one of the listed countries are welcome to apply.

Preference will be given to nominees whose projects or businesses operate in more than one CAREC member country, facilitating collaboration of institutions and individuals between or among countries to implement gender equality initiatives.

Nominations are open from August 1 to September 15, 2023. Awardees or fellows will be recognized in an awarding ceremony during the CAREC Women's Business Forum on 30 November, to be held on the margins of the CAREC Ministerial Conference.

Further, they will be able to engage in a range of CAREC-organized gender events, which will provide them with networking opportunities and the chance to learn through peer-to-peer exchange of best practices.

The fellows will also have access to CAREC leadership coaching and mentorship programs, and secure membership to the CAREC Women in Business Online Platform for networking and showcasing opportunities, the statement added.