Nominations open for UNESCO Light Teaching awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Center of Advanced Studies in Health & Technology (CASHT) on Sunday opened nominations for 'UNESCO - International Day Of Light Teaching Awards' for all educators teaching Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, Technology at intermediate (higher secondary) level.

The nominations for the event will remain open till June 30 while the award distribution ceremony is likely to be held in Rawalpindi in the second week of September 2021, according to press statement issued by the institute here.

CASHT, a Rawalpindi based higher education institution, is hosting the event with an objective to support the global pledge and promote trust on science in Pakistani community as well as acknowledge the efforts of extraordinary STEM teachers who have been promoting science and inspiring young minds to make a real impact on society.

Meanwhile, the co-founder and Managing Director of CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik expressed his gratitude for this privilege and the trust bestowed upon him and his institution by the UNESCO – IDL secretariat for organizing the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that The International Day of Light (IDL) is an annual United Nations observance being celebrated on May 16 to raise global awareness about the importance of light science and technology in areas such as communications, sustainable development, climate action and healthcare.

The broad theme of light allows many different sectors of society worldwide to participate in activities that demonstrate how science, technology, art and culture can help achieve the sustainable development goals of UNESCO – education, equality, and peace.

Every year, hundreds of global events are being organized under the umbrella of UNESCO to celebrate the "International Day of Light (IDL)".

This year, the IDL steering committee realized that the society at large is experiencing a variety of challenges, impacting its trust in science.

Crises such as the coronavirus pandemic further necessitates the importance of scientific research and remind us of our dependence on dedicated professionals to find evidence-based solutions to global challenges.

Therefore, the IDL steering committee had announced the launch of the #TrustScience pledge, a worldwide campaign to promote support for the scientific processes and to acknowledge benefits of science for society.