Nominations sought from KCCI to review Sindh Environmental Law

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development (ECCCD) department, Government of Sindh has sent a letter seeking nominations from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), for setting up an advisory committee to review the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.

As soon as the required nominations are received, the committee will be notified after fulfilling necessary formalities so that the consultation process can be initiated to improve the various provisions of the said Act and make it more effective.

This was stated by Secretary ECCCD Muhammad Aslam Ghauri at the closing ceremony of a two-day symposium on integrated solid waste management jointly organized by KCCI, SEGMITE, and Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), said a Spokesperson of the ECCCD department of Sindh, on Thursday.

Presenting an overview of the aims and objectives of the proposed committee, the Environment Secretary said that it has been six years since the enactment of the said law and what are the challenges faced by the regulator that is SEPA and business community during its implementation activities.

The Advisory Committee will consider all the points in detail and will come up with mutually agreed upon workable and acceptable solutions for all parties.

Every effort will be made to keep the wheel of business growth moving while ensuring full protection of the environment, he said.

He requested the representatives of KCCI to nominate commercial as well as technical experts in the committee so that trade facilitation could be considered keeping in view the technical aspects of the said law.

He also said that for the effective implementation of environmental law, it is essential that the business community wholeheartedly support the regulatory agency in implementing its provisions.

Earlier, President, KCCI Shariq Vohra, in his address, lauded the immediate action taken by the Environment Secretary and said that the immediate implementation of the directives of Environmental Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab for setting up the said advisory committee issue just a day ago is commendable.

He said that the recycling industry also needed to be regulated so that the government could facilitate their work and increase its revenue by levying necessary taxes on them.

The informal recycling industry needs to be registered so that they can minimize their costs and increase their income by working in an integrated manner, which will encourage others to invest more in the industry.

Earlier in the symposium, 16 experts from various environmental and research institutes gave presentations on traditional and modern methods of solid waste management and how the experts should convert the issue of solid waste and waste disposal into income opportunities.

They discussed important issues such as landfill site construction and management, eco-friendly management of electronic (computer and mobile phone) waste, and enhancing liaison between different agencies to address the issue.