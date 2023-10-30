Open Menu

Non-appointment Of VCs Plunges KP Varsities Into Finance, Administrative Dilemmas

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing financial and administrative problems due to the non-appointment of permanent vice-chancellors even after six months of the advertisement.

A document of the Higher education Department KP revealed that the appointment of vice-chancellors of 12 public sector universities was scheduled for July 19 and 20, 2023 but on the advice of the Chief Minister KP, it was extended for the next three months i.e. October 2023.

According to the document the extension period for appointments of Vice Chancellors in the universities expired on October 6, 2023.

The Universities’ teachers’ organizations expressed their concern over the undue delay in the appointment process and said that no major decision could be taken due to the absence of permanent vice-chancellors in the universities.

They said that the HED had already barred the universities without permanent VCs and that the tenure of the VC remained less than six months from taking any major decision related to financial and administrative matters.

Even the issue of employees' salaries could not be resolved.

The universities without the permanent VCs included Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan, Women's University Swabi, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat, University of Agriculture Swat, University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat, Abbottabad University, Science and Technology University Shangla, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Engineering and Technology, Mardan, and Hazara University Mansehra.

According to an official of HED the tenure of ten more vice chancellors of public sector universities would expire by December this year.

