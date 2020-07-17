UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-availability Of Milk Result Of Decreased Milk Production: Shakir Gujjar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Non-availability of milk result of decreased milk production: Shakir Gujjar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Non-availability of milk at the retail shops in some areas of the metropolis is caused due to decrease in milk production, President Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Shakir Omar Gujjar said on Friday.

Talking to APP , he rejected the impression that the non-availability of milk in some areas of the city was outcome of unannounced strike by the milk producers and sellers.

It may be noted that the people are facing hardships due to non-availability of milk at retail milk shops in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and adjacent areas for last two to three days. Only rusks, bread, butter, eggs and other bakery items are being sold at the milk shops but it is impossible to find fresh milk at the retail dairy shops due to unannounced strike by the dairy farmers and retail sellers of the basic commodity.

Shakir Gujjar said that over 100 retail milk shops had been sealed by the local administration.

Related Topics

May

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.