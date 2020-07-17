Non-availability of milk result of decreased milk production: Shakir Gujjar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Non-availability of milk at the retail shops in some areas of the metropolis is caused due to decrease in milk production, President Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Shakir Omar Gujjar said on Friday.

Talking to APP , he rejected the impression that the non-availability of milk in some areas of the city was outcome of unannounced strike by the milk producers and sellers.

It may be noted that the people are facing hardships due to non-availability of milk at retail milk shops in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and adjacent areas for last two to three days. Only rusks, bread, butter, eggs and other bakery items are being sold at the milk shops but it is impossible to find fresh milk at the retail dairy shops due to unannounced strike by the dairy farmers and retail sellers of the basic commodity.

Shakir Gujjar said that over 100 retail milk shops had been sealed by the local administration.